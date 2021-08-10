Cowboy roofer George Allen twice targeted an 89-year-old man from Scarborough.

The pensioner's daughter told trading standards officers her father's memory problems and confusion increased during the time when Allen conned him.

In January 2019, the pensioner paid Allen £5,800. He had an invoice for the replacement of his dry ridge system, replacement of broken tiles and associated work.

An expert surveyor told North Yorkshire trading standards such work, if fully warranted and undertaken in a good and workmanlike manner should have cost just over £1,000.

Checks of the property and its history revealed the roofing works in the invoice probably wouldn't have been needed at all.

In April 2019, Allen persuaded the same victim to hand over £10,000 but didn't give him an invoice and there was no evidence he had done any work.

Allen, who traded as G A Home Services, took cheques of more than £82,000 from a 69-year-old vulnerable man from Stokesley in repeated visits between 2013 and 2018.

He also persuaded him to pay more than £3,000 to builders' merchants and other retailers for materials.

An expert surveyor estimated the work that Allen did at the victim's house on two occasions was mostly unnecessary, poorly undertaken and was worth £6,430.

The Stokesley victim told York Crown Court; "Sometimes Mr Allen took me to get money when I did not have it.

"He made sure I went to the bank but he waited outside or round the corner for me and because of this I felt compelled to pay him.

"I think I was too trusting of Mr Allen, but he did not return that trust to me."

Read about George Allen's punishment here