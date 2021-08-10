A cowboy roofer who is "not to be trusted" near elderly or vulnerable people has been jailed for a £100,000 fraud against North Yorkshire residents.

"Dyed in the wool" fraudster George Allen charged an 89-year-old man and a 67-year-old man hugely inflated bills for work that may not have been needed, York Crown Court heard.

The 34-year-old with a history of crime drove one of his victims to the bank and waited outside for the money he claimed he deserved.

Allen, of Metz Bridge travellers site, Middlesbrough, who traded as G A Home Services, pleaded guilty to fraud offences against both men and was jailed for three years and nine months.

The Recorder of York Sean Morris told him: "You are back yet again in court for dishonesty. You have now defrauded two men and you are a dyed in the wool fraudster.

"You are not to be trusted around elderly or vulnerable people and you are far, far from being a man of good character”.

North Yorkshire county councillor Andrew Lee, executive member for trading standards, said: “The circumstances of this offending by George Allen are appalling.

“He has deliberately targeted very vulnerable and elderly victims to fleece them of their life savings.

"It is wicked behaviour and has been dealt with accordingly by the court, to ensure justice is done for them.

“Our trading standards team are committed to securing justice for the vulnerable victims in cases such as this and we trust this case will act as a warning to others who may think about behaving in a similar manner.”

North Yorkshire trading standards prosecuted Allen, who was caught through a multi-agency Operation Gauntlet involving the county council and other organisations.