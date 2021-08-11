A 21-YEAR-OLD from York has joined the ranks of the Royal Navy after completing his basic training at HMS Collingwood in Hampshire.
Engineering technician weapon engineer, Joe Campbell joined the service in May and has now completed the 10-week basic training course - designed to teach him the basic skills he will rely upon throughout his naval career.
Ex-All Saints Roman Catholic School student Joe was employed as a road worker after leaving school but as a member of the Sea Scouts, he knew in which direction he wanted to go.
He said: “I wanted to better myself and I think the Royal Navy is the best way for that to happen.”
Reflecting on his training, Joe said, “The highlight for me has been completing my PT Passout as it’s been a tough ten weeks of fitness training.”
With this first phase of his training complete, Joe will remain at HMS Collingwood for his weapon engineering training and, on completion, he will have the opportunity to serve aboard some of the world’s most advanced warships.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment