POLICE are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a man at an East Yorkshire car wash.
Humberside Police said emergency services went to a location in Stanhope Street, Goole, following a call for concern of a man in the street at about 11.30am today.
The location is widely reported to be a car wash, where large numbers of emergency vehicles have been seen.
A force spokesperson said:"On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the man had sadly died.
"The man's family have been informed and are being supported by our officers.
"At this stage of our inquiries we are treating the man’s death as unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious."
The force appealed for anyone with information that could help with its investigations to phone 101, quoting log 180 of 10 August.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.