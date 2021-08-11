YORK is one step closer to becoming a 'gigabit city' as thousands of homes are added to a speedy network.

Homes in the city centre, Nether Poppleton, Heworth, Fulford, Copmanthorpe and Rawcliffe are all now gigabit ready.

Virgin Media O2 is connecting the properties to Virgin Media O2’s gigabit network, offering average speeds of 1,130Mbps - 21 times faster than the regional average.

Gigabit speeds enable consumers to send and receive large files, download TV shows, films and computer games in seconds.

Virgin Media O2 is spearheading the UK’s gigabit charge with more than half of its network now delivering gigabit speeds, with its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes set to be upgraded before the end of 2021.

Virgin Media said its next-generation Gig1 broadband service is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

Lutz Schüler, chief executive officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We are upgrading the UK to next-generation connectivity and today we’re hitting another important milestone with more than half of our network now able to access gigabit speeds.

“As the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider today, with a clear plan to connect our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, we’ll be delivering most of the Government’s broadband target ahead of schedule. Our continued investment is propelling the country up gigabit league tables and providing consumers with the connectivity they need both now and in future.”

City of York Council previously set out its plans to make York the first truly ‘gigabit city’.

It is hoped the extra connectivity will help create new jobs, attract investment and make York a better place for businesses and people looking to move.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: "We've kicked off the biggest broadband build in British history thanks to £5 billion of government funding alongside significant investment from telecoms firms.

"I welcome Virgin Media O2's ambitious plans to speed up the delivery of lightning-fast gigabit connectivity to communities across the UK and give people what they need to keep pace with the digital revolution."