YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased again - as further cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 16, taking it to 319.4 cases per 100,000 population. This is above the UK national average rate, which stands at 277.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 71 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 18,244.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by seven, taking it to 262 cases per 100,000 population. A further 196 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 45,344.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by five, taking it to 346.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 118 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 23,510 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,117,540.
