THOUSANDS of students across York, North and East Yorkshire celebrated on A-level results day this year.

Countrywide, more than two in five or 44.8 per cent of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade this summer, compared to 41.1 per cent of pupils getting the top grades across Yorkshire and Humber. In 2019, when exams were last run before the pandemic, just 25.5 per cent of entries achieved an A nationally.

This year students have been given grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Last summer, the fiasco around grading led to thousands of A-level students having their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn. This year, no algorithm was used to moderate grades.

Instead, schools and colleges in England were asked to provide samples of student work to exam boards, as well as evidence used to determine the grades for the students selected, as part of quality assurance (QA) checks.

In York education leaders have praised the hard work and dedication of students across the city who have received their A Level results today.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council’s executive member for education, said: “The resilience and determination of our students is a credit to them, their families and carers; it’s also a great tribute to the teaching staff who have supported, challenged and encouraged them.”

Students gathered at the York College campus to receive their results following more than 18 months of lockdowns and social distancing – requiring students and tutors to adapt to new ways of studying.

One of those celebrating was Jack Creaser, 19, from Pocklington, a former Woldgate School pupil who is now considering his study options after gaining a Distinction in Sports Coaching.

He said: “It’s been pretty overwhelming because of Covid but the teachers have been spot-on. They have taken a lot of their own time to help us out.

“But when we were finally able to come back to College it was ace. I was able to get on with the practical stuff and get out on the playing fields. I’m now progressing to university and would like to work in the police force or in teaching in the future.”

Former Archbishop Holgate’s pupil, Hamza Salman is looking forward to studying Computer Science with Cybersecurity at the University of York, after achieving A* in Computer Science, Maths, Further Maths and Physics.

“During Covid, the college was really quick to deal with the situation and continue our studies,” he said.

“At college it has been nice having the freedom to manage your studies and be treated like a young adult, as well as use of the great facilities,” he said. “You choose how you want to study but there’s still always support for you.

College chief executive and principal, Lee Probert, said: “Our staff and students have embraced technology in an unprecedented way, reflecting their strong creativity and innovation. Our staff have worked with integrity to ensure these results reflect students’ abilities and will enable them to progress to whatever they have chosen to do next.”

Dave Hewitt, head teacher at Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students this year as we know how difficult it has been for so many students and their families over the last 18 months. The class of 2021 have been a credit to the school, themselves and their families.”