THE development of a new polyhalite fertiliser mine in North Yorkshire has created more than 1,000 jobs over the last year.

Anglo American has provided a progress update on the Woodsmith Project, the polyhalite fertiliser mine being developed on the county’s coast, as part of its interim results announcement to the London Stock Exchange.

The company revealed that 1,300 people are now employed full time in the construction of the project, up from 1,000 at the end of last year, and will shortly hire more than a dozen local apprentices to add to the 14 already employed.

Hundreds more contractors and local companies are engaged in the supply chain.

The first half of the year hasn’t been without its difficulties for everyone, not least because of the ongoing restrictions that we’ve been working with during the pandemic,” said Chris Fraser, CEO of Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business.

“But I am incredibly proud that the whole team has pulled together and that we’re continuing to provide important opportunities for people in the region. We’re determined to provide as many jobs for local people as we can and build a long term local workforce - our apprenticeship programme is testament to that,” Mr Fraser added.

During the company’s investor call, Anglo American Chief Executive Mark Cutifani revealed that excavation of the 23 mile conveyor tunnel from Teesside to the mine at Whitby had reached just over nine miles beyond Lockwood Beck - where the company is sinking a small intermediate shaft. That shaft has reached its full depth of 383m and is being lined before connecting it to the tunnel. Mr Cutifani also said that shaft sinking at Woodsmith Mine had begun on the service shaft. The company expects to invest around £360 million dollars on the project this year.

The company has provided £150,000 so far this year to support local organisations in North Yorkshire and Teesside.