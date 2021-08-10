A TELEVISION and radio transmission station is currently on fire in the North York Moors, leaving hundreds of homes without a signal this afternoon.
Black smoke can be seen billowing from the 314-metre high Bilsdale signal mast on moorland above Helmsley, North Yorkshire.
The mast is primarily used for radio and television transmission and is among the most powerful in the UK.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have sent crews from Helmsley, Thirsk, Danby and Coulby Newham to deal with the blaze.
A spokesman said that by 3pm four appliances were at the scene, with more on their way.
He said that the transmitter mast is alight at its base.
Which areas get coverage from the Bilsdale signal mast?
Coverage extends throughout Teesside and the surrounding regions, encompassing North Yorkshire and southern County Durham.
This includes Harrogate and York to the south, Filey and Whitby to the east, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Hartlepool, Peterlee, some areas of Seaham and some areas of Sunderland to the north, and Barnard Castle and Worton to the west.
