A BENEFIT fraudster had three jobs while claiming taxpayer money on the grounds he was heavily incapacitated, York magistrates heard.

David Hird, 60, got £14,272 in personal independent payments (PIP) he was not entitled to over five years, said prosecutor Thomas Cowan.

He has a previous conviction for benefit fraud in 1986.

York magistrates heard Hird had picked litter at Thirsk Racecourse, worked as a lollipop man and is now a cleaner.

But he had not told the benefit authorities his physical condition had improved.

The Government says PIPs are for people who have a physical or mental health disability that makes it difficult for them to do the daily tasks of living, such as washing themselves, for at least three months and the difficulties are expected to continue for at least nine months.

Hird, of Easingwold Road, Crayke, north of York, pleaded guilty to two charges of benefit fraud committed between December 15, 2015, and September 12, 2019.

He attended court on crutches.

Mr Darwin said he had been involved in a hit and run traffic accident that had left him with a broken leg but was expecting to be able to work in the near future.

Magistrates gave Hird a 12-month community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £85 statutory surcharge.

Mr Darwin said Hird had made a genuine claim for PIP in 2014 but had not told the Department of Work and Pensions his condition had improved because the change had been very gradual.

His health had allowed him to ride a bicycle from Crayke to Boroughbridge.

However, said the solicitor: “He is not by any means a fit and healthy man.”

Hird was on long term medication for conditions that include diabetes, asthma, acid reflux, a heart condition and persistent and profound depression.

The previous conviction for benefit fraud, in 1986, had been very different, said the solicitor.

Hird had been given an overpayment in benefits which he had then cashed rather than returned to the benefit authorities.

He had got a conditional discharge for it.