POLICE have released an image of a woman they need to speak to in connection with a violent incident in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident took place on the pavement near the junction of Kings Street and Clifford Street between 4.10pm and 4.20pm on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Police said the incident involved a woman allegedly assaulting a husband and wife who were visiting the city.
The man and woman reported that they were punched in the head but they did not require any medical treatment.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image or possibly witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Jamie.Lee@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jamie Lee.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Those with information are advised to quote the reference number, 12210177896.
