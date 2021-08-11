IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five junior rugby teams from the past.
Pictured above, May 1988, South Milford Primary School under-11s.
Back from left: Robert North, David Kemp, Lee Hepworth, Peter Batty, Ben Percival. Front: Tim Romford, Stewart Geldard, Mark Sibson, Chris Rucklidge, Paul Hepworth, Oliver Jackson.
NOEL BLENKIN TROPHY 1983: Captains Jason Holmes of Haxby Road (left) and James Stead of Athelstan each take a grip on the cup watched by their teams after a hard-fought draw in the Noel Blenkin Trophy final.
YORK ALL BLACKS RUGBY LEAGUE CLUB 1984: Pictured above are five members of the York All Blacks Rugby League Club. From the left, Simon Smith, Andy Sturdy, Andy Precious, Gary Witty and Rob Shipley.
YORK SCHOOLS U11 RUGBY LEAGUE FINAL 1983: Jeffrey Chapman, captain of the victorious Carr Junior School team, holds aloft the George Barker Trophy after defeating Tang Hall 13-6 in the York Schools under-11 rugby league final at Clarence Street, April 1983.
YORK RUGBY UNION 1990: Pictured are the junior members of the York Rugby Union Club at Clifton Park before beating Driffield.
