A POPULAR York bar has been named as one of the best places to drink in the UK.
Dyls - found in the historic motor house at Skeldergate Bridge - made the Liberty Games rundown of the top 30 bars and pubs.
It was one of only two Yorkshire venues on the list - compiled by their rank on TripAdvisor and the number of five star reviews each place has received.
From places focusing on dinner and drinks to those promising a pint, packet of crisps and a game of pool, the list hopes to guide drinkers to the best of the best.
Bistrot Pierre in Birmingham stole first place - followed by Scarlett Green in London and Lost and Found in Leeds.
Several chain bars - from Revolucion De Cuba in Aberdeen or Southampton to Revolution Hockley in Nottingham - took many of the remaining top spots.
But Dyls - an independent, family run business - landed 16th place out of the entirety of the UK.
The bar recieved more than 250 five star reviews.
Dyls opened in 2012 and serves brunch, cocktails, coffee, sharing boards and sweet treats.
Since opening it has overcome several challenges - from closures due to the pandemic to three major floods on the River Ouse.
You can view the full list below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.