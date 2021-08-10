“IT’S been a blast!”

Today (August 10) was an emotional day for John Tomsett, as it saw his last A-level results day as head teacher at Huntington School.

As The Press reported earlier this year, Mr Tomsett is stepping down after 23 years teaching at the school where he’s been head since 2007.

Speaking to The Press he said: “My predecessor Chris Bridge was right when he said that Huntington gets under your skin. And I think that’s because you feel you are doing important work for students who appreciate it. I love the spirit we have at this amazing school. And we consistently punch above our weight. Our students do tremendously well and we are all be really proud of that.

“Ghandi says that happiness is what happens when what you say, do and think are aligned, and I have loved working at Huntington. I have felt like a round peg in a round hole. I do truly think we have created a school where the results are great and it is a great place to come and work.

“I have had a wonderful time at Huntington. The 23 years since I began here as a callow deputy head teacher have whistled by; how did it get so late so soon?

“As Oliver Burkeman advised in his final column for The Guardian, “Know when something that’s meant a great deal to you has reached its natural endpoint”. The easier thing would be to stay on at Huntington for a few years longer, but that would be wrong. The school needs new energy and I need to go fishing a bit more.”

After Mr Tomsett departs Matt Smith, the current deputy head will step up as acting head teacher on a temporary basis. Mr Smith will assume that role from September 1 to August 31 next year.

Reflecting on his time at the school Mr Tomsett said: “Leading Huntington School has been a privilege for which I am hugely thankful. I am truly proud of what we have established here over the past decade or so. What pleases me most is that the school is in good hands.

“The leadership team is superb and the staff team – both teachers and the support staff to whom we teachers owe so much – are truly amazing. Whatever confronts the school going forward, I am certain Huntington will continue – as they say – to thrive in these ever changing times.

“I have been blessed to come to know so many great human beings – to have worked with principled, supportive governors, tremendously dedicated, hard-working colleagues and taught and known literally thousands of inspiring young people.

“I have been fortunate beyond my wildest expectations. Ultimately, my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude – to colleagues, students, parents and governors.

“J.L. Carr gets it right in his book, A Month in the Country: “If I’d stayed there, would I always have been happy? No, I suppose not. People move away, grow older, die, and the bright belief that there will be another marvellous thing around each corner fades. It is now or never; we must snatch at happiness as it flies.

“It’s been a blast!”

