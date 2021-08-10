PEOPLE across York and North Yorkshire are to be asked what their priorities are on policing and fire and rescue services.

A major consultation on priorities will be launched next week by North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott.

He says members of the public will be invited to have their say on how to keep communities safe in a three-month consultation as he develops his Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan for 2021-2024.

Mr Allott said the consultation would include online surveys, representative targeted surveys, focus groups with partners and a 16-stop tour across the county and city.

"The ‘Your Safety, Your Priorities, Your Plans’ consultation will aim to encourage a debate about what the priorities for policing and the fire and rescue service should be in North Yorkshire and York," he said.

“It’s really important that my Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan reflect the priorities of communities across North Yorkshire and York.

"We are very excited to be getting out to engage with people across the county and city to hear your views.

"The consultation will launch on Monday, August 16, so I’d urge everyone to keep an eye on my website, social media channels and the local media next week, to find out how you can have your say.”

Mr Allott was elected as the new police, fire and crime commissioner in May after fellow Conservative, Julia Mulligan, decided to step down at the end of her term.

He has already said that tackling violence against women and girls would be one of his top priorities, saying he wanted to extend a pub-based scheme aimed at helping women who feel unsafe on a date.

His draft police and crime plan included proposals to expand the ’Ask for Angela’ scheme first introduced in York in 2018.

Under the scheme a woman (or man) who felt unsafe on a date could go up to the bar of participating pubs and ‘ask for Angela’- a code meaning ‘I need help’.

Bar staff can then help the person quietly leave without being noticed – and can even call a taxi or phone a friend to come and provide a lift home.