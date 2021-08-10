THE twin sons of a well-known former TV presenter are both celebrating A-level success today.
Twins Harrison and Harvey Gration have collectively achieved 3 A*s and 3 As at St Peter's School in York where their father, former BBC Look North front man, Harry Gration, also went to school.
Harrison achieved a A* and 2 As and will go on to study at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London, specialising in voice. Harvey achieved 2 A*s and 1 A alongside his role as cricket captain for the 1st XI at St Peter’s School and will go on to study English at Exeter.
Harry and his wife, Helen, also have another boy, Hamilton, while Harry has two more children from his previous marriages.
When Harry left Look North last year he had been the face of the regional news programme for almost 40 years.
The former St Peter's School pupil also had a career as a sports reporter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.