FIREFIGHTERS were called in to assist police following reports of a man in distress on the banks of the River Ouse near York.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at just after 5pm yesterday to reports of a man in distress on the bank at Acaster Malbis.

"The man was brought to safety and passed into the care of another agency," said a spokesperson.

Station Manager Tony Walker, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted that several crews assisted police colleagues with the incident, and a spokesman said later that crews stood by to help in a water rescue if needed,but this was not required.