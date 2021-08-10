FIREFIGHTERS were called in to assist police following reports of a man in distress on the banks of the River Ouse near York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at just after 5pm yesterday to reports of a man in distress on the bank at Acaster Malbis.
"The man was brought to safety and passed into the care of another agency," said a spokesperson.
Station Manager Tony Walker, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted that several crews assisted police colleagues with the incident, and a spokesman said later that crews stood by to help in a water rescue if needed,but this was not required.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.