A WASTE management firm in York has joined forces with cycling charities to help people across the county donate their unwanted bikes to be put back to good use.

Yorwaste have organised the 'Get reCycling' campaign, in which old or outgrown bicycles, whatever their condition, can be donated at any of North Yorkshire’s 22 household recycling sites.

This will enable them to be brought back to life by experts from York-based charities, The Recycle Project and Get Cycling - and Harrogate’s Resurrection Bikes.

John Rowe, founder of Resurrection Bikes, which is committed to fixing-up unwanted cycles to donate or raise money, said: “Many people aren’t aware that organisations like ours exist.

"This campaign is perfect for raising awareness of the fact that most bicycles are salvageable, or at the very least can be used for parts, whilst making it easier for people to donate wherever they’re based in York or North Yorkshire.”

Once the bikes have been fixed up and reconditioned, they will be donated to good causes or sold for proceeds that will be ploughed back into community initiatives, creating opportunities for more people.

The public can take their old, unwanted, broken and outgrown cycles or bike parts to any Yorwaste’s household waste recycling sites where there’s a designated area to leave their donations.

In support of the initiative, Yorwaste is also set to host a season of fun ‘Le Tour de Yorwaste’ events across the region, where local communities can attend the company’s whistle stop tour to enjoy bike repair workshops, demonstrations and competitions.