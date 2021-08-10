Frankie and Benny’s is giving away free pizza to help students celebrate A-Level results day.

Thousands of students are celebrating a record-breaking year after the proportion of A-level entries awarded an A grade or higher has risen to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

In total, more than two in five (44.8%) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade this summer – up by 6.3 percentage points on last year when 38.5% achieved the top grades.

Hundreds of thousands of students have been given grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

To help students celebrate, the Italian-American-themed restaurant is serving up free pizza to all students in England and Wales.

The offer will run from the 10th to the 12th of August with the offer available to GCSE, Nats or Highers students too.

Pizza options available

A range of pizzas are available from Margherita to BBQ Brisket.

Pepperoni Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

New York Giant

BBQ Chicken

Italian Hot

BBQ Brisket Pizza

Terms

Come and visit your local Frankie & Benny’s, show a valid student ID and your exam results (A Levels, GCSES, Nats or Highers), and grab a free pizza! All pizzas are included in this offer.

• This offer is valid from 10th – 12th August 2021.

• This offer is only valid for orders made whilst dining in the restaurant.

• You may not use this offer in conjunction with any other offer, promotion, discount or set menu.

• This offer is not valid in our Frankie’s Praed St restaurant as well as our Scottish and Northern Ireland restaurants. This includes Glasgow Springfield Quay, Aberdeen, Aberdeen - Union Square, Belfast - Victoria Square, Belfast - Boucher Road.

• This offer is only valid for one transaction only.

• The restaurant has the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time.