A WELL-KNOWN indie band from Yorkshire rocked Scarborough Open Air Theatre at the weekend with an "explosive" performance.
Kaiser Chiefs, who originate from West Yorkshire, performed anthems including 'Never Miss A Beat', 'Everyday I Love You Less And Less', 'I Predict A Riot', 'Ruby', 'Hole In My Soul' and "stunning" finale - 'Oh My God' on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for Scarborough Open Air Theatre said: "The chart-toppers delivered an explosive hit-packed performance."
The show was opened by fellow Leeds indie rockers Apollo Junction.
The next headliners coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre are Boy George and Culture Club on Saturday (August 14).
Last week, another top rock band helped a happy Yorkshire couple to celebrate their wedding day during a special gig at the popular North Yorkshire venue.
Welsh rockers Stereophonics returned to live action with a "sensational" sell-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre last week.
Among the 8,000 crowd were Rob and Sarah Hiscoe, from Pontefract, who got married earlier in the day and brought huge cheers from the crowd as they arrived for the show in full wedding attire.
The new Mr and Mrs Hiscoe had planned to marry in Cyprus this week - but Covid restrictions put a halt on the occasion.
The rest of the season at the venue will see headline shows from Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, James, Courteeners and Duran Duran.
Further information and tickets can be found on the venue's website at: https://scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/
