THESE are the cheapest homes up for sale on the auction market in York.

With TV staples like Homes Under the Hammer on our screens and the rising popularity of renovation Instagram and TikTok pages, more of us are choosing to buy a property at auction.

According to SDL Property Auctions, national property auctions saw a 75 per cent increase in total money raised when comparing November 2019 with November 2020.

SDL Property Auctions said: "Considering first the mental impact of lockdown, which left many people confined within their home when ordinarily they would have been able to do anything from visit friends to go on holiday, it seems many chose to invest more effort into making their home a comfortable and happy place to spend their time.

"For some, this meant doing some home renovations while for others, searching for a new home altogether was needed."

And, as house prices continue to rise, this could be the perfect way for first time buyers to get onto the property market.

So what's up for grabs in York?

This three bedroom home on Flaxman Avenue - between Melrosegate and Tang Hall Lane - has a guide price of £140,000 plus a reservation fee.

Photos from Rightmove/Linley and Simpson, York.

Marketed by Linley and Simpson, it is a terraced house with a three piece bathroom and front and rear gardens.

The estate agents said: "The property is in need of works and a viewing is essential to appreciate the potential of the house on offer, as well as the works required."

The tenure is freehold.

Inside the home on Flaxman Avenue. Photos from Rightmove/Linley and Simpson, York.

It has modern kitchen units with a fair sized lounge that holds plenty of potential.

Photos from Rightmove/Linley and Simpson, York.

This property is for sale by The Great North Property Auction powered by iamsold.

For more information you can call Linley & Simpson on 01904 200099.

Over at The Crossways, this three-bed semi detached home has a starting bid £205,000 plus a reservation fee.

The Crossway, Heworth area. Photo from Reeds Rains - York/Zoopla.

While the kitchen may need updating, this house has many attractive features.

The property has a fair sized garden while the bedrooms could be made bigger by simply removing the fitted wardrobes.

The tenure is freehold.

Photos from Zoopla/Reeds Rains - York.

Photos from Zoopla/Reeds Rains - York.

For more information, you can call Reeds Rains - York on 01904 595614.

Meanwhile over in Clifton, this four bed home on Burton Stone Lane is in need of some TLC.

Estate agents from Reeds Rains described it as a "spacious family home". It boasts a driveway and garden that could be made super homely.

The front of the house on Burton Stone Lane. Photo from Reeds Rains - York/Zoopla.

This freehold property has a starting price of £205,000 plus a reservation fee. But you'll have to be quick as the online auction will end on Wednesday, August 11.

Photos from Reeds Rains - York/Zoopla.

Photos from Reeds Rains - York/Zoopla.

For more information call Reeds Rains on 01904 595614.

This next property has been described as a "superb opportunity" by estate agents.

The house is located on Moorland Road in the popular area of Fulford. It is a three bedroom, semi-detached home offered with no onward chain.

This property in Fulford is up for auction. Photo from William H. Brown/Rightmove.

While some rooms may need a little spruce up and some features may not be to everyone's taste, this property shines with its beautiful garden.

Photo from William H. Brown/Rightmove.

Estate agents at William H. Brown said: "The living accommodation comprises an entrance hall, through lounge/diner, kitchen, three upstairs bedrooms and a house bathroom completing the interior layout."

Photo from William H. Brown/Rightmove.

You can request more details by calling estate agents on 01904 200025.

The auction will end on Thursday, August 19 at 3pm.

Prices are gradually creeping up on this list of auction homes - but for those with a little extra room in their budget, this next property could take your fancy.

Found in Osbaldwick at Moatfield, this property is up for auction at £245,000 plus a reservation fee. The tenure is freehold.

Photo: Reeds Rains - York/Rightmove.

It is a three bedroom semi-detached house with features ready to be uplifted.

The property has a large garden, garage and several fair sized rooms.

Photo: Reeds Rains - York/Rightmove.

Photo: Reeds Rains - York/Rightmove.

Could you be the one to bring this property into 2021?

Photo: Reeds Rains - York/Rightmove.

For more information you can call Reeds Rains on 01904 200042.