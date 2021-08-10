THREE robbers who broke into a flat and terrified its occupants during the first lockdown have been jailed for a total of more than 12 years.

Calum Taylor, 20, armed himself with a wrench before he and accomplices Kailib Shaun William Farrant, 21, and Leon Alexander Wright, 21, kicked in the flat's door.

Then they demanded cash and other items money from the two occupants, robbed them and made off, leaving the victims in shock.

Farrant of Castle Road, Scarborough was sentenced to four years and seven months imprisonment, Wright also of Castle Road, was sentenced to three years imprisonment and Taylor of Westway, Scarborough was jailed for four years and six months. Each was ordered to pay a £190 statutory surcharge.

All three pleaded guilty to robbery, committed in Scarborough in the late evening of April 5, 2020.

Speaking after the hearing, investigating officer Detective Constable David Adams said: “This was a harrowing incident for the victims.

"To have your home forcibly invaded by thieves and have three men shouting and demanding you hand over your belongings is everyone’s worst nightmare.

“Taylor, Wright and Farrant showed absolutely no remorse for their actions.

"Indeed Farrant didn’t even attend court when initially summoned, only handing himself in when police issued a wanted appeal on social media, realising he would be identified and located.

“The custodial sentence handed to them reflects the seriousness of the offence and the upset and harm they caused.

"I hope this sends a clear message to criminals who think they can use violent behaviour to gain access to people’s homes and take what they want, my colleagues and I will do everything in our power to locate and arrest you and ensure you are put before the courts and justice is served.”