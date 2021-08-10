Three more people have admitted their involvement in a high profile operation to deal drugs across Oldham, York and Manchester.

Nicole Crighton, 22, Georgia Leigh, 23, and Michelle Simpson, 48, all made the confessions yesterday.

The trio appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The charges came after police raided a total of ten homes in Greater Manchester and Yorkshire in October last year as part of their investigation in an operation codenamed Homestead.

Simpson pleaded guilty to a new charge.

The woman from Wilberforce Avenue in York admitted that between May and June last year she participated in the activity or an organised crime group by transporting men between York and Oldham when she knew or suspected they were selling drugs on behalf of a crime group.

The 48-year-old said in response to the allegation: “I don’t know what to say, guilty.”

She had been accused of conspiring to sell heroin and cocaine between April and June last year but prosecutor Deborah Smithies said she would not be proceeding with this.

Georgia Leigh, from Golbourne House in Shaw, admitted conspiring to supply the two class A drugs between April and June 2020.

The court heard the 23-year-old was also due to be sentenced for taking drugs into a prison in December 2019.

Nicole Crighton, from Wilson Way in Oldham, had been due to go on trial in relation to the same allegation.

However the prosecutor agreed that she could face a lesser charge of being concerned in the supply of the two drugs.

The lesser charge reflected the fact that calls made on her phone had been made by another person.

Judge John Potter told Crighton she would not face a custodial sentence if she entered a guilty plea to these charges and she later did so.

The three of them were told they would be sentenced for the offences in October.

Others who had already confessed to their involvement are expected to be sentenced on the same date.

Marc Simpson, 55 and from of Wilberforce Avenue in York, admitted conspiring to supply heroin between April and June last year.

He was also acquitted of the modern slavery allegation and a not guilty plea to conspiring to supply cocaine was also accepted.

Jack Smedley, 24 and from Heppleton Road in New Mostson, also admitted being involved in conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine over this time period.