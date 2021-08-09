FIREFIGHTERS assisted police at an incident this evening in a village near York.
Station Manager Tony Walker, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted that several crews assisted police colleagues with the incident in Acaster Malbis.
A fire service spokesman said later that crews stood by to assist in a water rescue if needed,but this was not required and a man was now in police custody.
