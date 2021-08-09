THESE computer generated images show how York Hospital's emergency department will look after a £15 million redevelopment, which is due to start next month.

Officials say the work will inevitably cause some disruption but it will create extra space and facilities, as well as a better working environment.

The scheme will include a new two-storey extension and an eight bedded resuscitation area to increase the number of patients the department can handle and to improve their care.

There will also be 12 new assessment and treatment cubicles, where staff will meet patients as soon as they arrive, and a dedicated safe room for mental health patients.

There will also be a new resuscitation zone and a dedicated area for children, and a new infectious diseases cubicle that includes a testing laboratory and glazed cubicles for privacy and infection control.

Gary Kitching, Consultant and Clinical Director in Emergency Medicine at York and Scarborough Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said the 'much needed' improvements would make an enormous difference.

"As well as twelve new assessment and treatment cubicles, where patients will be met by the senior team as soon as they arrive, there will be a dedicated safe room for mental health patients," he said.

“The new resuscitation zone is a huge upgrade, increasing our capacity significantly, with a dedicated area for children. There will also be a new infectious diseases cubicle that includes a point of care testing laboratory and glazed cubicles for privacy and infection control.”

The new remodelled waiting area will include a separate children's area and facilities such as nappy changing area.

Mike Harkness, Care Group Director for the Emergency Department, said the redevelopment offered a 'fantastic opportunity' to make changes and be able to create improvements for the urgent and emergency care service.

"This investment will provide the extra space and facilities we need and improve initial assessment and faster decision making for patients, as well as creating a much better working environment for our staff.”

A spokesperson said: "We appreciate we have lots of building activity on the go at the moment, particularly on the York site, which is less than ideal and we know it is causing some disruption. "However this investment will provide the much needed extra space and facilities we need, and improve initial assessment and faster decision making for patients, as well as creating a much better working environment for staff."