TALENTED cricketers from three counties join in a three-day under 11 girls’ cricket festival.
Players from Yorkshire, Kent and Lancashire training academies tested their skills as parents and friends enjoyed the play along with the backdrop of the rolling Howardian Hills at the event held at Terrington Hall School.
One Yorkshire umpire described the setting as “the best kept cricketing secret in Yorkshire”.
The event, which included a successful BBQ held in the school grounds, celebrated the spirit of cricket and the joy of team participation. One of the Yorkshire coaches, Rob Johnson, said it had provided players with valuable experience, adding: “I’m proud of the girls’ attitudes towards the game.”
Terrington Hall pupil Florence Kibler, 11, made her debut for Yorkshire and took four wickets against Kent, who emerged the overall winners.
Head Simon Kibler said: “It was a pleasure to welcome players from near and far, along with their families, for a celebration of cricket in what are pretty perfect surroundings. Thanks to the coaches for travelling with the teams and ensuring the games were played in such supportive and friendly spirit.”
