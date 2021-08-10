ACOMB’S Morrisons supermarket is organising a school uniform swap shop to help local families who cannot afford the price of the new clothes.

Store community champions Naomi King and Natalie Brown will be giving away what is so far a supermarket’s cage worth of customer donations outside the store on Wednesday, August 25.

All left over uniforms will go to Danebury Drive Foodbank’s swap shop on Saturday, August 28.