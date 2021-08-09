A RISE in York's weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has taken it back above the 300 mark, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Heath England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 12, taking it to 303.3 cases per 100,000 population. This is above the UK national average, which is currently 272.6 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 106 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 18,173.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by seven, taking it to 255.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 107 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 45,148.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 15, taking it to 341.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 173 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 27,323.
Across the UK, a further 25,161 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,094,243.
