WHITBY’S congested Swing Bridge is to close to traffic every day of the week until the end of the busy summer season to improve pedestrian safety, following a successful trial closure of the bridge on weekends and bank holidays.

North Yorkshire County Council said vehicles would be prohibited between 10.30am and 4pm daily, with an exemption for buses and vehicles responding to an emergency call.

The change will begin on Friday August 20 and will run every day until Sunday October 31, after which it will return to weekend and bank holiday only closures.

Cllr Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “So far we have seen great safety benefits from the weekend and bank holiday closures and we believe it is necessary to trial weekday closures due to the increasing number of visitors expected throughout summer.

“To direct visitors to the nearest available car park, especially when the bridge is closed, seven interactive messaging signs are in place.

“Testing the effects of exempting buses, and vehicles travelling to an emergency call-out will help to assess the success of the trial and we hope it will be met with support.

“As taxis will not be exempt from the closures, we will add spaces for two hackney carriages to use as a rank in the Tin Ghaut turning area.

“We will continue to monitor consultation comments received as the experimental scheme continues, and bring forward any further proposals for amendments should the need arise.”

More than 800 properties nearest to the swing bridge will receive a letter explaining the changes and reminding them of how to give their comments.