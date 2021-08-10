COUNCILLORS have refused retrospective planning permission for York student accommodation blocks to be higher than was originally agreed by planners - despite the fact they are already being built.

The student housing blocks are being constructed on the site of Shepherd Construction’s former HQ, Frederick House, off Fulford Road.

Developers changed their plans to make three of the blocks taller than permitted because they discovered there was not enough height to insulate and waterproof them to meet regulation standards.

Sixteen neighbours objected, worried about loss of light and the buildings overshadowing people’s homes.

City of York Council officers recommended approval but councillors voted it down last week - although the developer has the right to appeal against their decision.

Fishergate ward councillor Andy D’Agorne welcomed the vote and claimed the application had demonstrated a "cavalier approach" to planning.

He said building work had continued to an amended design for six months, without a decision on the request to increase the height, when a small coffee shop in Fulford had been threatened with enforcement action if they opened windows or had more than two chairs and a table outside.

He said that if he and a fellow ward councillor had not called it in to be discussed by councillors, the residents would have had no opportunity to question this "abuse of process".

He claimed: “A rubber stamped approval for all six blocks to increase in height would undoubtedly have gone through.”

A member of the public, who said he was speaking to represent residents of Kilburn Road, including his father, who had lived there for 62 years, said the development had been given permission against their wishes, and construction work had been causing a great deal of noise, dust and stress to everyone living behind it.

He said: “It’s unacceptable to further increase the building heights, given this will negatively impact the overall outlook and view.. It decreases the level of light and increases the shadows in some lovely gardens, including that of my father.”