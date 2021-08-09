A RESIDENT claims traffic calming measures in York city centre could cause an accident.

City of York Council implemented the measures last year to close off Goodramgate, Walmgate, Fossgate, and Coppergate from traffic, with bollards and manned barriers, to restrict these areas to commercial delivery drivers from 8am-6pm, as part of Covid recovery measures.

However, David Taylor, who is retired and has lived in Spen Lane for 20 years, which leads onto Goodramgate, said traffic has just been moved on his street and nearby St Andrewgate and has led to problems.

The council’s executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said the authority is trying to reach a solution to the problem and is talking to residents to come to an agreement.

But Mr Taylor said: “The street was never designed for such traffic- Spen Lane is extremely narrow, the width of one vehicle, and the entrance is also the exit, so cars have to turn around three sharp bends in Andrewgate.

“We have to drive cautiously, but drivers unaware of the area drive at dangerous speeds around the bends.

“Families could walk in the middle of the road with kids running ahead - strangers to the area are lulled into a false sense of security- it could cause a serious accident.”

Cllr D’Agorne said: “Vehicles which may have accessed the footstreet area on Goodramgate illegally before are now discouraged from doing so.

“We are aware of concerns about increasing traffic and vehicle speeds expressed by residents in Spen Lane- City of York councillors have met with local residents, including the complainant, to discuss the issues and possible solutions.”