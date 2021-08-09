A SPEEDING motorist has escaped a driving ban because he is a hospital consultant.

Mohammed El-Zafir Ahmed, 51, broke the 30 mph limit in Bondgate, Helmsley, on October 23, Harrogate magistrates heard.

He pleaded guilty to speeding.

Because that meant he had too many penalty points on his licence, Ahmed then had to convince the court he should not be disqualified under the totting-up procedure for six months.

Through his barrister, Ahmed told the court he was a consultant specialising in emergency medicine at Scarborough Hospital.

He also worked at other local hospitals.

His job means he is on an all call rota that means he could be called out at any time of the day or night.

When on an emergency call out he could not use public transport., the court was told

Ahmed lives in Studley Close, Northallerton.

He handed in a letter from the NHS confirming his job and position and which stated that if he was banned it would have a significant effect on his work.

Magistrates heard that Ahmed works very long hours.

They decided banning Ahmed would cause exceptional hardship to Scarborough Hospital and other local hospitals.

He wasn't banned but was given three penalty points.

They also fined him £666 and ordered him to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

The law says if Ahmed is given more penalty points in the next three years, he cannot use the fact he is a hospital consultant again to persuade magistrates not to ban him under the totting up procedure.