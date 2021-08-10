WITH A-level results and GCSE results out this week (August 10 and 12 , respectively) there is a range of support available to youngsters receiving their results in York.

This year’s A-level results will be based on mock exams and course work, with GCSEs based on grades predicted by teachers, as students have once again been unable to take formal exams because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council's executive member for education, said: “Results days can be a daunting experience for students of all ages, but, besides that uncertainty, the new grading arrangements this year may well create additional challenges for students and their families.

“The important thing to remember is that, whatever your results, support and advice is available. Whether you didn’t quite get the results you were after, or you want to change your plans, there are several services across the city which can help you take your next steps.”

People can find support in York from:

• Their school. Teaching staff will be able to support pupils with their next steps.

• Careers Advisers employed by our schools

• Admissions teams at York College and Askham Bryan College

• City of York Council Learning and Work Advisers in our Young People’s Service at 30 Clarence Street; pre booked appointment slots are available on 01904 555400

• National Careers Service – for local employment and training opportunities; or call the national help-line 0800 100 900

• Council-led ‘York Apprenticeship Hub’ – find us on Facebook @ York Apprenticeships; email us at York.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk; www.york.gov.uk/yorkapprenticeships for local apprenticeship vacancies. There are still around 50 opportunities in the city and many more in Leeds across a range of sectors and job roles and we can sign post you to agencies and training providers.

More information, including a handy ‘next steps’ factsheet for A-level or GCSE students, which explains many of the options available, including apprenticeships and further learning is available at www.york.gov.uk/SchoolLeavers

Support is also available for anyone who is particularly worried about their results and next steps.

York mind offer services to young people at https://www.yorkmind.org.uk, email office@yorkmind.org.uk or call 01904 643364

For young people who prefer online messaging there is Kooth.com.

Kooth is a free, online counselling and emotional wellbeing platform for young people aged 11 to 18 (you can use Kooth until you turn 19 yrs old).

The Kooth website allows young people to gain anonymous access to advice, support and guidance on any issue that is affecting their wellbeing. From friendship or relationship issues, family disagreements or difficult home lives, to concerns around eating, anxiety, stress, depression, self harm, suicidal thoughts etc.

Their qualified counsellors can give young people the support they need, when they need it. Kooth.com’s live chat service is available from Monday to Friday 12 noon - 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays 6pm - 10pm and is accessible through mobile, tablet and desktop. completely free of charge.

More information for parents and students, including on emotional health support, is available at www.york.gov.uk/SchoolLeavers