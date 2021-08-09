MORE than 1,000 parents have told of their beliefs around university education ahead of A-Level results day.

A poll by YouGov, commissioned by Leeds Beckett University, has revealed that parents of 16-19 year olds overwhelmingly value the life experience that university gives young people.

A huge 96 per cent of parents wanted their children to study a subject they were passionate about, while 81 per cent agreed that university benefits young people.

The survey highlighted that parents value the skills that university gives young people - from life skills and independence to the friendships they develop and improved career prospects.

As the university prepares for its busy clearing period, the findings of the survey have illuminated parents’ desire for their children to experience the full university lifestyle, from gaining independence and enjoying the social aspect, through to gaining a quality higher education.

Over four-fifths of parents said they recognised discernible benefits of young people attending university with over half of those surveyed saying that those benefits outweighed the cost of tuition fees. The benefits listed included developing independence, crucial life skills, friendships, improving career prospects and future earning potential.

And while two thirds of parents wanted their children to choose a course which had a clear career path, reflecting current economic uncertainty, the overwhelming majority - 96 per cent - were more concerned with them studying a subject they were passionate about. They cited a recognition that the university experience helps young people develop transferable skills that will help them succeed regardless of what course they study.

Tracey Lancaster, deputy vice chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: "While some careers do require people to study a particular course, about 80 per cent of graduate jobs don’t require a specific degree discipline so, with the breadth of courses we offer – from nursing to international relations - we’re well placed to support students regardless of the route they choose."

Former student Victoria pursued her passion by studying English Literature at Leeds Beckett and has used her degree to land a finance job at PwC.

Victoria said: “The fact that my English Literature degree wasn’t focused on maths, accountancy or economics did not prevent me applying to, or being offered a graduate scheme leading to me becoming a qualified chartered accountant.

“Skills gained from my course, such as emotional intelligence, critical thinking and creativity, allowed me to succeed in game-based evaluations, interviews and group assessment centres. Limited experience with numbers and data can be offset with people skills and cognitive flexibility, derived from a variety of English Literature modules.”