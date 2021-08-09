POLICE have seized a Ferrari as part of their ongoing operation to tackle illegal and antisocial driving in Harrogate.
The driver was stopped on suspicion of having no insurance and failing to display a front number plate.
He was reported for both offences yesterday.
The vehicle was taken away on a recovery truck and can only be released when proof of insurance provided.
Police in Harrogate pulled over the performance car as part of Operation Chrome – a zero-tolerance approach to illegal and antisocial driving in the town, frequently involving high-powered vehicles.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police's Neighbourhood Policing are working alongside Roads Policing colleagues to keep the roads safer and reduce disruptive behaviour.
Operation Chrome was launched in summer 2020 and involves increased police patrols in particular hot spots, safety cameras in use across the town, vehicle stops and checks.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Operation Chrome should send a clear message to motorists, whatever they drive – stick to the rules of the road or face the consequences. It’s that simple.”
