MANY aspects of health are so mired in controversy and myth that the truth rarely sees the light of day and hence important facts are seen as uninteresting, or worse, get ignored.

The subject of hand dominance, also referred to as hand preference, has been debated for several centuries, but only recently has the publication of sound advice trumped sensationalism.

The preference of one hand over the other can be demonstrated as early as in the uterus, when foetuses can be seen to pick the thumb of one hand to suck. After birth, early hand use develops between seven to nine months of age. However, at this time, and because actions are largely gross and don’t require much skill, the choice of hand can be as simple as that which is nearest to the object.

Hand dominance is a subconscious decision, and it is recommended that you do not try to influence this. Once a hand is selected, current thinking favours you encourage your child to use this consistently.

Between 18 to 24-months-old children may start to favour a chosen hand, this decision usually being established at around four years of age, roughly in line with speech development. Children may still swap hands subconsciously until eight to nine-years-old, at which point it is fixed for the rest of their life, barring illness or injury.

Cross dominance refers to when one hand is used for a particular activity, such as writing, while the opposite hand is selected for other requirements, for example throwing a ball.

True ambidexterity, where both hands can be used with equal composure in all circumstances, is seen in an estimated one to four per cent of the population. Left handers or “lefties” as they are sometimes affectionately referred to, make up 10per cent, with the remaining over 85per cent being right-handed.

Interestingly, for what you might presume to be an entirely binary choice, people actually range from very right-handed to very left-handed, based on their ability to use the non-dominant hand.

Hand dominance is influenced by a host of factors, both genetic as well as environmental, some of the latter experienced as early as while in the womb. Although children observe their parents, two right-handed parents may have a left-handed child. Even in the case of identical twins, 20per cent will select the opposite hand from their sibling.

From a parent’s perspective, perhaps the most important discussion is how to assist with the development of your child’s dexterity. Hand dominance is a subconscious decision, and it is recommended that you do not try to influence this. Placing objects in the middle of your child’s line of sight or reach, or the middle of the table will avoid this.

Your child should be in a stable position, so they don’t need to rely on either hand to assist their balance. Using a variety of objects and activities will assist in the development of manual dexterity, from early attempts at holding a pencil in a fist, to the delicate pincer grip required to shape letters and numbers.

Children may switch hands if the first hand becomes tired. This doesn’t tend to be a sign of changing preference, with time as strength builds, the chosen hand will be able to cope for longer. Once a hand is selected current thinking favours you encourage your child to use this consistently, the theory being that one very well-developed hand is of more use than two that are averagely skilled. It will also allow your child to concentrate more on the task they are attempting.

Yet the non-dominant hand is equally important for stabilising objects as well as presenting and feeding them to the dominant hand, and this must not be forgotten.

Typing in “left-handed” or its various permutations into an online search engine will present you with information ranging the sublime to the ridiculous - left handedness is associated with an increased risk of mental ill health and criminal activity. Being ambidextrous is more common in those with Autistic Spectrum disorder. Yet these are associations, left handedness nor ambidexterity are a cause. Four out of the last six US presidents have been left-handed; interesting trivia, but of little real-world relevance.

What is emerging is an understanding that hand dominance is not automatically associated with brain development as previously thought. For example, the speech centre is located in the left half of the brain, irrespective of which hand is preferred.

There are milestones for manual dexterity, as per any aspect of development. If you’re worried that your child is struggling, discuss concerns with your GP, who may refer to a paediatric occupational therapist.

