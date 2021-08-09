POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary.
North Yorlshire Police say the break-in happened on Millfield Lane, Poppleton, at about 6.25pm on July 15.
A force spokesman said the incident involved a man attending the address of an elderly person and using techniques to confuse the occupant to gain access to the property and steal cash.
Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images, as officers believe he may have information relating to the incident.
Officers have spoken to local residents to offer them further crime prevention and security advice.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for 1247 or email 001247@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210160827 when passing on information.
