A WOMAN who lost her life in a crash was just days away from retirement.
The family of Linda Stockdale, 65, from Tunstall in North Yorkshire, have paid tribute after Linda died in a crash near Catterick village on August 1.
They say Linda was a loving and devoted, partner, mum, grandma and friend to many who lived in the area all her life, growing up at Barden Lane Farm near Leyburn and living the last 18 years in Tunstall.
Her whole working life was spent caring for, teaching and supporting young children and their families and she was looking forward to retirement in the coming weeks.
In a statement issued through North Yorkshire Police, they say: "Loved by everyone who knew her, Linda enjoyed walks with her family, friends and dogs around her beloved Yorkshire dales.
"Linda was a keen gardener who was involved in many community projects including the Tunstall Community Garden of which she was very proud. She will be fondly remembered for her cooking and baking skills together with her famous hospitality.
"She made friends wherever she went and was always helping others, including volunteering for numerous local events and clubs. She made time for everyone and will be missed by so many."
