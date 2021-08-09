A MAN had his jaw broken as a result of an attack.

North Yorkshire Police say the serious assault happened in York city centre in Coney Street at about 12.30am on July 4 and involved a man punching another man who was walking home alone.

A police spokesman said the assault was an unprovoked attack by a man who was part a group of men and women who were heard singing football chants.

The victim suffered a broken jaw as a result of the punch. He is currently recovering after being discharged from York Hospital.

A police spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries, no suspects have been identified in the police investigation so far.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the group present in Coney Street at the time of the incident, and the man who committed the assault against the victim.

"The male suspect from the group has been described as white, in his mid to late 20s, 5ft 10 or 11ins in height with a moderate build. He had a narrow face with blond hair and was wearing a red sports jacket.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 942. You can also email 000942@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210152827.