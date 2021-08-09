UPDATED 1.05PM: The road has now reopened.

 

A MAIN road is shut after a crash.

The Crescent in Selby town centre close to Selby Abbey is currently colosed both ways with slow traffic due to an accident between Park Street and Water Lane. 

The accident happened shortly after 11am, but the road remains closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.