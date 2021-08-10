A YORK university has drafted in extra support to man clearing hotlines on A-level results day today (August 10).

A record year for applications is expected as in-person teaching resumes at York St John University.

From this September, York St John is making a full return to in-person teaching ensuring that the new cohort of students will have a full, on campus experience.

Vice Chancellor Prof Karen Bryan, said: “Our students have missed on campus teaching during the pandemic and we’re delighted to be providing lectures and other teaching activities in person from September. Being together on campus will provide a sense of belonging that is so important for students’ wellbeing and learning and we are looking forward to welcoming all our new and returning students.”

Clearing is growing in popularity and this year is expected to be extremely busy after another 12 months of upheaval and uncertainty about exam results. The message to prospective students is not to panic though as there are a lot of places available at numerous different universities throughout the country.

York St John is one institution laying on extra support to help applicants.

Matthew Taylor, director of admissions at York St John University said: “The idea of applying to university can seem daunting at the best of times but after such a disrupted year for young people, we know that applicants might need extra support. Our dedicated clearing team will be on hand to guide you through the process and answer any questions. They’ll be supported by colleagues from accommodation, student life and wellbeing as well as many student ambassadors who’ve been through the clearing process themselves in the past.”

Clearing will commence from 8am today.

York St John will be accepting applications over the phone (01904 809700) and online through their website.