VISIT York has launched a new campaign to encourage residents and visitors to explore the city's 'hidden gems’.

The new summer #LoveYork campaign has been launched in partnership with York Park and Ride - highlighting some of York’s best kept secrets and encouraging sustainable travel.

The campaign includes a brand new TV advert which will air for four weeks on ITV hub with cameos from local attractions and businesses such as York Cocoa Works, DIG, Shambles Market and more.

The TV advert, created by York-based production company Hewitt & Walker, stars Polly Bennett, founder and editor of Little Vikings and her family exploring some of the city’s unique experiences off the beaten track.

A snippet of the advert, pictured.

Targeted YouTube adverts will also run throughout summer, aiming to reach local and regional families and inspire them to choose York as their next day out.

A new website hub - visityork.org/summer/summerdaysout - brings together a curated selection of some of York’s most exciting summer activities, independent businesses and attractions.

From free ping pong and sporty sculptures to a pop-up beach and free walking trails, the hub highlights the eclectic range of family-friendly experiences the city has to offer.

Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Make It York, said : “York has such a wide range of unique experiences for both visitors and residents to enjoy, and our new campaign looks to really highlight some of the many unique hidden gems on offer.

"We are delighted to work with York Park and Ride on this activity - promoting sustainable travel into the city centre as a key part of the campaign.

"With so many fabulous independent shops, cafés and restaurants in the city, and an array of world-class attractions and pop-up experiences, York has something for everyone to explore this summer!"

The campaign also encourages travel via one of the five easy to reach Park and Ride locations across York- where visitors to the city centre can park up for free and hop aboard one of the zero emission electric buses to start their sightseeing fun.

By downloading the First Bus App, visitors and residents can plan their journeys, track buses live and buy mTickets - costing £3.30 for an adult day return. Up to three children (under 16) can travel for free with one fare-paying adult.

John Godfrey, head of marketing for First Bus York, said: “Through this campaign we’re putting the limelight on lesser-known local attractions which the people of York and its many visitors may not have seen before.

"It’s a chance to discover new and intriguing shops, hospitality businesses and venues which add to the experience of wandering around the city’s streets.

“Park & Ride provides an ideal network to travel in and across York and we hope the TV ads will inspire local people and tourists from the region to see that it’s an easy and sustainable way to explore the city.”