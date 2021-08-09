SPEEDKIX is holding free activities and healthy lunches for children during the month of August.
Speedkix, a teambuilding activity company launched in 2017, are holding the events free of charge for children aged 11-16 who are eligible for free school meals, as part of a government-backed funding scheme via City of York Council.
The activities will include bubble football, combat archery, zorbing, and NERF amongst other challenges relating to problem solving and team building.
The children will also be provided with a free healthy lunch on the day.
Steve Roberts, Speedkix company director said: “We came across the scheme online and we wanted to give something fun to children after the past year, to keep them active after the lockdowns which has been damaging to mental health.”
The activities will run from 9.30am -1.30pm at Play Football in Clifton Moor, York, commencing every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from today (Tuesday, August 10) - Thursday, August 26.
You can sign up for the activities at: Speedkix.co.uk/events
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.