A WOMAN who has taught thousands of children and worked in schools across York and North Yorkshire for three decades is celebrating her well-earned retirement.

Hilary Reed, who has most recently worked as a teaching assistant at Tang Hall school has retired after 30 years working both as a teacher and a teaching assistant.

Hilary gained her teaching degree from the College of Ripon and York St John in 1981 and secured her first post at Malton Primary School where she taught Year 1 (or middle infants as they were called then).

She was soon hooked and has spent the last 30 years working with children from in and around the city of York.

Hilary has worked at Malton Primary School, Tadcaster East Primary, Huntington Primary and Woodthorpe Primary as well as completing supply work at Acomb Primary and Westfield Infant School.

When asked about her favourite memory from her career, Hilary said: “Those magic moments when a child begins to read with confidence and they are so thrilled, especially when they realise they can read print wherever they see it.

"It's fantastic to play a part in that learning process as being able to read opens the doors to so much in life.”

Hilary is now looking forward to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her career in teaching is now ending at Tang Hall Primary School where she has been working in the Reception class for the past four years.

Jo Slack, head teacher at Tang Hall said: “It has been a privilege to work with Hilary and watch her interactions with the pupils in school.

"The last 18 months have been a challenging time for us all and the staff are all thankful that we have been able to celebrate with Hilary and give her an official retirement send off.”

Tang Hall is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, which is a partnership of ten church and community schools serving more than 4,000 pupils and their families across York.

The other schools in the trust are Archbishop Holgate's CE secondary and Acomb, Badger Hill, Clifton and Rawcliffe, Hempland, Heworth, New Earswick, Rufforth and St Lawrence's CE primaries.

Earlier this year Archbishop Holgate’s was selected to become one of the government’s new teaching school hubs, a national network of 87 school-led centres of excellence for teacher and leadership training and development. The school works in close partnership with Hope Learning Trust, Ebor Academy Trust and other partners, to lead the teaching school hub for the Scarborough, Ryedale and York region.