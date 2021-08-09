Sara Davies, star of BBC’s Dragons’ Den is the sixth celebrity to be announced as a contestant on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The first celebrities were announced last week as McFly star Tom Feltcher, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu were unveiled on BBC’s The One Show.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also be taking to the dance floor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Sara, 37, is an entrepreneur and TV star and was revealed as the latest star to be putting her best foot forward on Monday.

She joined the cast of Dragons’ Den, in which entrepreneurs get three minutes to pitch their business ideas to tycoons willing to invest their own money, in 2019, replacing Jenny Campbell.

She is the show’s youngest ever investor.

Sara Davies (BBC)

She said: “My mam and dad are going to be so excited.

“I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance.

“Truth be told, I haven’t got a clue!

“I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.

“The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor.

“And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”

Davies was revealed to be taking part on the show during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Asked if there will be an audience this year, after the 2020 series went ahead without fans able to watch in the ballroom, she said: “I really hope so.

“We’re still waiting for a lot of the plans but I believe they’re going to be allowed a small studio audience, so maybe family bubbles.

“I just want my mum and dad to be there to be able to come and watch, it will just make their life.

“This is why I couldn’t tell them, not because they don’t want to keep it a secret but they’re always so bursting with pride.

“I tried to trust them with the Dragon secret and it was a disaster so I couldn’t tell them about Strictly.

“They won’t mean to leak it, but they absolutely will.”

Davies is the founder of global company Crafter’s Companion, which specialises in craft tools.

She founded the company while she was a student at university in 2005 and it now employs almost 250 people worldwide.