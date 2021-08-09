POLICE are hunting for a thief seen taking a quad bike.

North Yorkshire Police say the bike was taken from a farm adjacent to the main A65 Skipton to Addingham Road at Draughton at about 12.30pm on Thursday (August 5). A red Honda TRX420 quad bike was stolen from the farmyard.

The force say they'd like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people near to the Heights Lane junction from the A65 at Draughton.

PC Rich Sutcliffe, who is investigating the theft, said: “The red Honda quad bike left the farmyard at speed ridden by a man with a dark blue Puffa jacket on. The quad was not road registered so would have no number plates on. I know the quad crossed the busy A65 and then took a route up Heights Lane and through to Silsden and Steeton where it turned into Mill Lane and then went toward Keighley Tarn and down into Keighley town. It was the middle of the day and roads and towns would have been busy. I appeal for anyone who saw the quad and rider and any vehicles obviously travelling with the quad at the time to get in touch with me as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rich Sutcliffe. You can also email richard.sutcliffe@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210175063.