THE Covid rate has risen in above the national average in York.
Public Health England said the rolling seven day rate in the City of York Council area in the week to August 3 was 291.9 cases per 100,000 people.
This compares with an average rate for the whole of England of 283.9 and for the UK of 269.8.
North Yorkshire's rate was also lower, at 248.3, but East Yorkshire's was higher, at 326.9.
