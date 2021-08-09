THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen to its highest level of the current wave.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating 41 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients.
That compares with zero patients briefly in May but with 242 patients on January 26 at the height of the winter coronavirus wave.
The trust said three of the patients were currently in intensive care and a total of 2,344 Covid patients had now been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as having Covid.
