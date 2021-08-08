Five people have been injured in a crash involving three vehicles.
One person had to be airlifted to hospital and four others were taken by road ambulance for medical treatment following the incident at Wigginton this afternoon.
A horse also needed help when the arrival of the air ambulance spooked it and it had to be taken out of its horse box.
The horse box was not involved in the crash.
The collision happened at about 12 noon.
All three emergency services attended, as did the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Firefighters from Huntington and Acomb rescued two people from inside one of the three vehicles involved.
They also helped take the horse out of the horse box.
The condition of the five injured people is not known.
