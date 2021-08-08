REALITY TV star Scarlett Moffatt has been recalling her years at university in York in a new podcast - and reveals how she lived off a strange mix of food, including beans on toast with Wotsits.

TV presenter Scarlett, former Queen of the Jungle who made her name on Gogglebox, studied at York St John University from 2009 and says if she could go back in time it would be to her years as a student.

Speaking on the Comfort Eating with Grace Dent podcast, Scarlett, from County Durham, says: "If I could go back to a specific time it would be to then. I just felt so free and so grateful I was at uni before everyone started taking selfies and photos and videos."

She added: "I'm still very good friends with all the girls I lived with. If I hadn't started doing telly stuff I can almost see the direction my life would have went in through my friend Sarah who is married and has two beautiful children who are my god sons."

In the podcast, Scarlett shares with Grace, restaurant critic for The Guardian, the grub she loves to eat in secret - beans on toast with cheesy Wotsits.

"Beans on toast with Wotsits was a staple at uni - but so was dry pasta," she tells Grace, explaining that Wotsits were cheaper than cheese, but added a cheesy tang. She likened the unusual topping to having croutons on a salad!

Scarlett also reveals how she and her housemates blagged a crate of out-of-date Pot Noodles from Sainsbury's.

"We had about 100. They were out of date, but as my dad always taught us, as long as it won't stick in your throat it won't stick in your arse!

"We lived like Pot Noodle kings for so long"

Scarlett enjoyed the social side of life as a student in York, which she documented in her 2017 autobiography Me Life Story – Sofa, So Good!

In the podcast, she tells Grace that she didn't drink much before attending uni, but did become a party animal once in York - often dressing scantily for nights out.

"It was crazy, I lost all inhibitions. I was like a woman possessed!" she admits with a laugh.

"Me and me friend Zoe were the socialites of university.

"We were out every night.

"We went out in sort of lingerie with heels.

"I feel that sums us - we wore lots of leotards and fingerless gloves. I thought I was a Pussycat Doll! In my head I was Nicole Scherzinger.

"I had to block ma mam quite a lot on Facebook because I'd hear my phone buzzing and she'd go: 'You can't go out in that!'".

To listen to the full podcast, which was first broadcast in July, check out Comfort Eating with Grace Dent: S1 E5 Scarlett Moffatt, TV Presenter